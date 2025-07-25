Elon Musk's X pilots new community notes feature to find post everyone likes

X, formerly Twitter, has launched a pilot test involving a randomly selected group of Community Notes contributors. The purpose of the test is to evaluate posts that receive likes from users with differing viewpoints.

Update: Posts Liked by People with Different Perspectives



A small, random group of @CommunityNotes contributors are in our new pilot test to help identify posts that are liked by people with different perspectives. Thank you for your contributions so far!



The visibility of these callouts is currently limited to members of the pilot group. The X post stated that the pilot will be expanded gradually as improvements are made to the underlying algorithm, which is currently in a basic form similar to earlier versions used in initial Community Notes testing.

In a post on X, Community notes stated, "Community Notes show when they’re found helpful by people who normally disagree. What if we could do the same for posts, recognizing posts that are liked by people who normally disagree? We’ve heard requests for this for years since launching Community Notes, and we’re starting a small, experimental pilot to test the concept."

The account further stated, "People often feel the world is divided, yet Community Notes shows people can agree, even on contentious topics. This experimental new feature seeks to uncover ideas, insights, and opinions that bridge perspectives. It can bring awareness to what resonates broadly. It could motivate people to share those ideas in the first place. Ultimately, it could help move the world forward in ways that the people want."