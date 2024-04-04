News

Facebook launches full-screen video player

With the launch of the new full-screen video player in the U.S. and Canada, Facebook aims to enhance the viewing experience for Reels, long-form videos, and Live content.

Social Samosa
Facebook is set to launch a new, full-screen video player offering a consistent design and experience for various video lengths, including Reels, long-form videos, and Live content. This upgraded player, initially rolling out in the U.S. and Canada aims to enhance the watching and sharing experience for users.

One significant update is the default vertical mode for videos, along with improved recommendations for the next video to watch, regardless of its format. These changes may impact crucial metrics for creators and advertisers, such as watch time, views, and reach. Additionally, more video consumption on Facebook could boost onsite engagement, and advertising metrics like views and clicks, and enhance competition against platforms like YouTube and TikTok by leveraging algorithmic recommendations across a wider range of video types.

The enhanced video recommendations will extend beyond the player, appearing in the Facebook Feed and Video tab as well. Responding to the popularity of short-form video content, Facebook plans to increase the visibility of Reels in users' feeds.

The upgraded player will introduce additional features such as a full-screen mode for horizontal videos and a slider for navigating longer videos. Users will also have more control options, including tapping on the video to access functions like pausing, skipping backwards or forward by 10 seconds, and more.

The new player on Facebook will default to displaying videos in vertical mode, similar to TikTok, although users can switch to full-screen mode for horizontal videos to watch in landscape format. This move aligns with TikTok's experimentation with horizontal and longer-form content, aiming to compete with platforms like YouTube.

Facebook's choice to prioritize vertical video reflects the increasing trend of mobile-driven video consumption. Initially launching on iOS and Android devices in the U.S. and Canada, the player will later expand globally.

The enhanced video experience may also attract a younger audience to Facebook, given the platform's focus on improving video playback and aligning with mobile viewing habits.

The timing of Facebook's video player update coincides with discussions among U.S. lawmakers about a potential TikTok ban. If such a ban were to occur, it could lead to increased video consumption on alternative social platforms like Facebook.

