Facebook pages with over 10k followers can now create Broadcast Channels

Meta is expanding its Broadcast Channels feature, allowing all Facebook Pages with over 10,000 followers to create channels on Facebook and Messenger. Initially launched for Facebook and Messenger last October after a successful debut on Instagram, this feature is now being made available to even more Pages, along with new functionalities.
The new additions include:
- The ability to automatically share channel messages from Instagram to Facebook, extending the reach of updates.
- Early access to channel content, letting channel managers publish Facebook posts exclusively to channel members before they go live on the Page, which also allows for post testing.
- The option to share channel content via Facebook Stories using a dedicated sticker format.
Instagram creators can also create Broadcast Channels, though it's not universally available yet. This announcement specifically pertains to Facebook and Messenger, with Meta indicating that all Professional Mode creators with over 10,000 followers will soon be able to create Broadcast Channels as well.
Considering the shift towards messaging for conversations, creating a Broadcast Channel could enhance audience engagement by sending updates directly to followers' inboxes. Channels can be pinned in the ‘Featured’ section of your Page and promoted in the feed.