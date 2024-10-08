Facebook unveils youth centric updates to boost engagement

Meta has unveiled a suite of new features aimed at enhancing user experience on both Facebook and Messenger. These updates focus on community engagement, personalised content discovery, and improved communication tools. Among the highlights are a new Local tab to connect users with their communities, an Explore tab for tailored content, and innovative features in Messenger to facilitate private communication.
"We’re adding features that help young adults, and all Facebook users, explore their interests and connect with the world beyond their close friends. Whatever you’re into, there are people on Facebook who can help you find and do more of it. We want to make it easy for you to discover the content and people you care about, because that’s exactly the kind of social discovery that Facebook is built for." said the company in an official blog post.
The company is testing a new Local tab to consolidate the best local content, including Marketplace listings, Groups, and Events. Currently available in select cities like Austin, New York City, and Los Angeles, the Local tab aims to help users discover nearby activities, local groups, and neighbourhood hotspots. Additionally, a Weekly and Weekend Digest for Events will provide personalised event recommendations based on user interests.
A new Explore tab is being tested to offer users a variety of content customised to their interests. Powered by Facebook's algorithm, the tab will feature content that helps users delve deeper into their hobbies and passions, from time management hacks to DIY furniture projects. The aim is to inspire users and encourage them to take the next step in their areas of interest.
In the coming weeks, the platform will introduce an updated, full-screen video tab to give Reels a more prominent presence. This unified video experience will allow users to seamlessly watch short-form, long-form, and live videos in a single interface. The update responds to the statistic that young adults spend nearly 60% of their time on the app watching videos, with over half watching Reels daily.
The platform now allows users to invite their Instagram followers to events created on it. Users can also send SMS and email invitations, enabling anyone to view and RSVP to events, regardless of whether they have an account. This cross-platform functionality aims to make event planning more inclusive and accessible.
With nearly 1.8 billion people using Facebook Groups monthly, the platform is testing a customisable Group AI feature. When enabled by group admins, members can chat with the group's AI to find answers to questions, especially those previously asked. This feature is currently rolling out to a small number of groups in the US and Canada to facilitate better information sharing.
Facebook Dating is launching Matchmaker, a new feature that allows users to invite up to five friends to help them find potential romantic matches. Friends can swipe on profiles on the user's behalf, making the dating experience more interactive and engaging. Conversations on Facebook Dating have increased by 24% year over year among young adults in the US and Canada.
The platform is integrating Meta AI to boost creativity and content sharing. The Imagine Yourself feature is now accessible in Feed, Stories composers, and Profile pages. Additionally, AI Comment Summaries have been introduced to help users catch up on conversations in public Groups, Pages, and from Creators, making interactions more efficient.
Messenger is adding new functionalities to Notes, including music and mentions, to enhance self-expression and conversation starters. The platform is also rolling out Memories, which resurfaces past photos from chats for users to view and share, allowing for nostalgic interactions with friends and family.
Messenger Communities is a new feature designed for small to medium-sized groups to connect over shared interests without the need to create a group. Users can create multiple topic-based chats within a larger community and utilise built-in tools for easy management and moderation. The feature has been tested among college students to facilitate connections and information sharing on campus.
The platform announced a new monetisation programme earlier in the week to expand earning opportunities for creators across more content formats. There are also plans to test monetisation options for Stories in the coming months, aiming to support creators in diversifying their income streams on the platform.
Meta is positioning Facebook to rival TikTok by emphasising more opportunities for users to connect within the app. The company aims to enhance its platform as a tool for building real-life connections.
This strategy comes as more young people are reportedly using the platform, despite the perception that the platform had been losing traction with younger audiences. The platform's key strength lies in its extensive social graph, which facilitates connections between users and their real-world acquaintances.
Meta has recently prioritised recommended content and introduced generative AI chatbots and tools. However, the company now appears to be refocusing on the platform's original purpose, promoting human connections.