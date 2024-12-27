Farmers write to President Murmu seeking resolution on agricultural marketing policy

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of farmers’ unions that led the 2021 protests, has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking an appointment to discuss their demands. SKM intends to brief her on the current situation and request her intervention to urge the central government to engage in talks with the farmers.

The development comes amid the ongoing farmers’ protests and an indefinite hunger strike by farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, which has entered its 31st day.

Senior SKM leader Prem Singh Bhangu said the farmers wish to address critical issues, including Dallewal’s fast-unto-death and the introduction of a National Policy Framework on Agricultural Marketing.

In a letter dated 25 December, SKM stated, “A delegation of SKM requests an appointment with you at your earliest convenience to share our concerns about the precarious situation and the growing unrest among farmers across the country.”

Bhangu added that farmers from over 500 districts had submitted memoranda to the President through district magistrates, urging her to facilitate discussions between the Union government and farmer organisations over their long-standing demands.

The 70-year-old Dallewal has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border since 26 November, demanding the Centre address farmers’ concerns, including a legally binding minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Farmers under the banners of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since 13 February, following their blocked march to Delhi.

A group of 101 farmers made three attempts to march to Delhi on foot between 6 and 14 December but were stopped by Haryana Police.

In addition to a legal guarantee for MSP, the farmers’ demands include debt waivers, pensions for farmers and labourers, no increase in electricity tariffs, withdrawal of police cases, and justice for victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.