Gemini crosses 750 million monthly active users

Google’s AI chatbot Gemini has surpassed 750 million monthly active users, according to the company’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings report.

The figure marks an increase from 650 million monthly active users reported in the previous quarter, reflecting rapid growth over a short period.

In comparison, Meta AI has reported nearly 500 million monthly users. Gemini remains behind ChatGPT, which is estimated to have about 810 million monthly active users in late 2025.

The updated user numbers were disclosed shortly after Google launched Gemini 3, the latest version of its AI model. Google said the new release has contributed to recent growth.

Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said the rollout of Gemini 3 in AI mode was a positive driver for the company.

Google has also introduced a lower-priced subscription option, Google AI Plus, priced at $7.99 per month, that is said to have been launched too recently to influence the quarterly earnings.

Gemini’s growth was reported alongside strong overall financial results for Alphabet, Google’s parent company. Alphabet reported annual revenue exceeding $400 billion for the first time. The company attributed the results to increased demand across its AI business.

Google has also introduced a new generation of its AI accelerator chip, Ironwood, as it seeks to compete with Nvidia in AI hardware.

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Alphabet & Google, said, “It was a tremendous quarter for Alphabet and annual revenues exceeded $400 billion for the first time. The launch of Gemini 3 was a major milestone and we have great momentum. Our first party models, like Gemini, now process over 10 billion tokens per minute via direct API use by our customers, and the Gemini App has grown to over 750 million monthly active users. Search saw more usage than ever before, with AI continuing to drive an expansionary moment.”