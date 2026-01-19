Gemini lets users connect Google app to personalise AI responses

Google has begun rolling out a new beta feature in its Gemini app that allows users to personalise responses by connecting their Google apps, starting in the United States. The update focuses on linking personal data from apps such as Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube and Search to tailor answers more closely to individual users.

The feature, called Personal Intelligence, lets users connect selected Google apps with a single tap. The connections are optional and turned off by default. Users can choose which apps to link and can disable the feature at any time. Google said the goal is to make the chatbot more responsive to personal context while keeping user control and privacy central.

With Personal Intelligence enabled, the chatbot can reason across information stored in connected apps and retrieve specific details from emails, photos or search history to answer questions. The system can combine text, images and video to deliver personalised responses. Google said this approach helps Gemini provide answers that reflect a user’s preferences, habits and past activity rather than relying only on general web information.

Privacy safeguards are built into Personal Intelligence, as the company said. The chatbot accesses connected app data only to respond to user requests and does not train its models directly on content from Gmail inboxes or Photos libraries. Instead, training uses limited information such as user prompts and model responses, after steps are taken to filter or obscure personal data.

Access to the beta is rolling out over the next week to eligible Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S. Once enabled, it works across the web, Android and iOS, and across all Gemini models. The company plans to expand access to more countries and eventually to free users.

The feature will also be added to AI Mode in Search. It is available only for personal Google accounts and not for Workspace business, enterprise or education users.