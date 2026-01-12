Google ads bans rummy, fantasy sports & gambling promotions in India

Google’s advertising rules prohibit the promotion of most gambling-related content in India, including rummy and fantasy sports that are treated as gambling under local law, tightening limits on what advertisers can run on its platforms.

Under Google Ads policies, gambling advertising is allowed only where it complies with local laws and country-specific certification rules. For India, Google said ads and destinations promoting online gambling are not permitted unless explicitly allowed under narrowly defined categories. Ads must never target minors and must include responsible gambling information where applicable.

Google defines gambling as staking something of value on an outcome determined wholly or partly by chance, with the opportunity to win something of value. The company said legal definitions vary by country, and its enforcement aligns with the regulatory framework of the country being targeted.

Rummy and fantasy sports

In India, Google categorises games that require licensing or authorisation, or those considered gambling under local law, as restricted. The policy categorises fantasy sports as gambling, even if local law considers them unlawful. As a result, promotions for fantasy sports platforms and rummy played for money are not eligible for advertising in India.

Google said games typically found in casinos are considered online gambling, and any online gambling not listed as eligible for a particular country cannot be advertised there. Where online gambling-promoting content is not listed for a country, it may not be advertised.

Online and offline gambling

It allows advertising for online gambling only in approved countries that meet certification criteria. India is not listed among the countries where online gambling promotions are permitted. As a result, ads for online casinos, bookmakers, online poker, rummy for money, online sports betting and similar services are barred.

Promotion of offline gambling is also prohibited in locations where such advertising is illegal. India is included in Google’s list of locations where offline gambling promotions are not allowed.

Aggregator and affiliate content

Google allows gambling-promoting content only in limited forms and only where country rules permit it. Aggregator or affiliate sites that compare gambling services are allowed in some countries, provided they do not offer gambling themselves or link to gambling services they own. In India, where online gambling promotions are not permitted, such content cannot be advertised.

Social casino games

Google allows advertising for social casino games, simulated gambling-style games with no opportunity to win real-world value, only in certain countries and only with certification. India is included in the list of countries where social casino game ads may run, subject to strict conditions.

These include age-gating to legal gambling age, no targeting of minors, disclosures that the games do not offer real-money gambling or real-world prizes, disclosure of in-app purchases, and a ban on using branding associated with real-money gambling companies. Promotion of aggregator or affiliate content for social casino games is not allowed.

Google said violations of the social casino games policy are treated as egregious. Accounts found in breach may be suspended immediately and permanently, without prior warning.

Certification and enforcement

Advertisers must apply for Google certification to run permitted gambling-related ads and must maintain valid licenses and approvals. Separate certifications and, in some cases, separate accounts are required for online gambling and social casino games. Advertisers must reapply if there are material changes to their information.

Ads that target only disallowed countries, such as India, are labelled ‘Disapproved’ and do not run. Campaigns targeting both allowed and disallowed countries are labelled ‘Eligible (limited)’ and will not serve in restricted locations.

The company also restricts certain ad formats for gambling-related promotions, including Gmail ads, Shopping ads, reservation display ads and Google TV masthead ads outside the United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom.