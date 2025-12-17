Google expands AI Portraits feature to select YouTube creators

Google Labs has expanded testing of its experimental Portraits feature to a small group of YouTube creators, the tech giant said.

The feature allows viewers to interact through conversation with artificial intelligence representations of participating creators. According to the tech firm, the tool is designed to let viewers ask questions and explore topics related to a creator’s content, while also giving creators insight into what their audiences are interested in.

The expansion follows feedback from an earlier Google Labs experiment. Only creators who have chosen to take part are included, and the AI portraits are built using content and sources provided by those creators.

For now, the feature is available to U.S. viewers aged 18 and older who are watching YouTube on desktop. Eligible users may see an option labeled ‘Talk to Creator’s Portrait’ on participating creators’ channels.

Google said it will continue to monitor feedback on the feature and share updates as testing progresses.