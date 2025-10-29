Google launches AI marketing tool for small businesses

Google has introduced Pomelli, an AI-powered marketing tool developed through Google Labs in partnership with Google DeepMind. The platform is said to be designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) create branded social media campaigns quickly and at a lower cost.

According to the search giant, the tool uses artificial intelligence to analyse a company’s website and automatically build a profile called ‘Business DNA.’ This profile captures elements such as tone of voice, fonts, colours, and imagery to ensure that generated content aligns with the business’s identity.

Once the Business DNA is created, the AI tool can suggest tailored campaign ideas or generate marketing content based on user prompts. The tool then produces editable marketing assets, such as images and text, which can be customised and downloaded for use across social media, websites, and ads.

The tool is being launched as a public beta experiment in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, available in English. The company described it as an early-stage project and invited user feedback to help improve its features.

The company said the goal of the tool is to make it easier for smaller businesses to produce consistent, high-quality marketing materials without requiring large budgets or design expertise.