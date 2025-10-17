Google tests cross location posts on business profile

Google appears to be testing a new feature in Google Business Profile that allows managers to share the same update across multiple business locations from a single interface.

SEO consultant Tim Capper first reported the feature, noting that after publishing an update, a ‘Copy post’ dialog appears with the prompt: ‘Copy the update to other profiles you manage.’ The interface shows a list of business locations with checkboxes, enabling users to select which profiles receive the same update.

You can now post an update across multiple Google Business Profiles



After posting this pop up appears if you want to add to other profiles, nice ! pic.twitter.com/tlXHlrxYie — Tim Capper (@GuideTwit) October 16, 2025

Based on available screenshots, the feature appears to be designed to simplify cross-posting for multi-location accounts. After publishing an update to one profile, users can immediately choose additional profiles to share the same post, without having to repeat the process for each location.

The update could save time for businesses managing multiple locations and help maintain consistent communication across profiles. However, businesses are advised to ensure that their updates remain relevant to local audiences before copying them across locations.

The feature is currently in testing, so not all accounts may have access.