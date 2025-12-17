Google to discontinue dark web report feature starting February

Google will discontinue its dark web report feature on February 16, 2026, the search giant said. The tool, launched about a year and a half ago, allowed users to monitor whether personal information, including email addresses, phone numbers, names, and Social Security numbers, appeared in compromised databases on the dark web.

The search engine said the decision follows feedback that the feature “didn’t provide helpful next steps” for users facing potential identity risks.

“We’re making this change to instead focus on tools that give you more clear, actionable steps to protect your information online,” the tech giant said. “We’ll continue to track and defend you from online threats, including the dark web, and build tools that help protect you and your personal information.”

Google recommended users turn to other protective tools, including Security Checkup, which reviews account security; a built-in Password Manager for creating unique passwords; and Password Checkup, which alerts users when saved passwords are compromised.

According to 9to5Google, users were notified of the planned shutdown via email. The scanning of new dark web breaches will end on January 16, 2026, and the feature will be fully discontinued on February 16. All data associated with the dark web report will be deleted from Google’s servers.

Users who wish to remove their profiles before the shutdown can do so by selecting 'Delete monitoring profile' under 'Edit monitoring profile' in the 'Results with your info' section.