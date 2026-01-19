Google Gemini adds 'Answer Now' feature for faster answers

Google has begun rolling out a new feature in its Gemini app called ‘Answer Now,’ designed for users who want faster responses without waiting for the AI to complete its full reasoning process.

The option appears when users select Gemini’s Thinking or Pro models, which typically take longer to respond because they display a visible reasoning phase before generating answers. With ‘Answer Now,’ users can tap a button while the model is still processing, prompting the chatbot to deliver an immediate response by skipping that extended reasoning step.

The feature does not appear on Gemini’s Fast model, which is already optimised for speed. Using ‘Answer Now’ does not switch the system to a lighter or faster model. Instead, the response continues to come from the selected Thinking or Pro model, meaning the output may differ from what the Fast model would produce, even though it arrives more quickly.

When activated, the AI chatbot briefly notifies users that it is skipping in-depth reasoning before presenting the answer. The feature is intended to give users more flexibility when they want quicker replies without cancelling a response or manually switching models.

The rollout is underway across Android, iOS and the web, and is available to both free users and paid subscribers.

The ‘Answer Now’ feature follows recent changes to Gemini’s usage limits, with Google moving from shared quotas to model-specific daily caps.