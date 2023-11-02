Google rolls out generative AI tools for product imagery to US advertisers

Google has introduced a new suite of creative AI tools designed for advertisers in the United States. Through the AI-driven Product Studio, merchants and marketers can harness the power of text-to-image AI technology to generate product visuals effortlessly by inputting their desired image description.
This feature is versatile, allowing for straightforward tasks such as modifying the background color behind product images or creating a uniform background. It can also handle more complex requests, like placing a product in a specific scene. For instance, a skincare company could request seasonal imagery, such as a product "surrounded by peaches with tropical plants in the background." Now, the same company can request winter-themed visuals, like the product "resting on snow amidst pine branches or pinecones." Google's generative AI model can also enhance low-quality images and remove distracting backgrounds.
By offering AI-generated imagery capabilities, businesses of all sizes can produce professional visuals for their advertisements without the need for frequent photoshoots. This feature is expected to complement a business's existing product photography, enabling them to reuse assets for various campaigns, such as seasonal promotions or themed marketing efforts, without replacing their initial photos.
This feature is now available to all Merchant Center Next users in the U.S., as well as on the Google and YouTube app on Shopify, and it is rolling out today.
In addition to this AI feature, Google has introduced other enhancements for merchants. These include a "small business" attribute for Google Search and Maps, which helps customers identify businesses that have identified themselves as small businesses. Google will automatically assign this attribute to some listings based on factors like the range of products offered or web traffic. Businesses can also manage this attribute in the Merchant Center or their Business Profile.