Google is working on GenTabs, an AI browsing tool for complex web tasks

Google has announced a new experimental browsing tool called GenTabs, built on its Gemini 3 model, aimed at helping users manage complex tasks online. The feature is part of Disco, a new project from Google Labs that explores ideas for the future of web browsing. Users can now join a waitlist to try Disco and GenTabs, which is initially launching on macOS.

Google says the experiment is meant to rethink how people use the web, especially as everyday online activities, like planning trips or researching topics, often lead to juggling multiple open tabs. Disco is designed to test new ways of browsing, and GenTabs is the first major feature to come out of it.

GenTabs uses Gemini 3 to understand what users are working on by looking at their open tabs and chat history. It then automatically creates small, interactive web apps to help complete those tasks. Users only need to describe what they want; the tool can refine or expand the app through natural language, without any coding. It can also suggest useful generative tools the user may not have considered. Each AI-created element links back to its original source on the web.

Early testers have been using GenTabs for everyday planning, from organising weekly meals to building travel planners and helping children learn new topics.

Google is starting with a small group of testers and says the project is still in its early stages. Feedback from this group will shape future versions and possibly influence features that may later appear in broader Google products.