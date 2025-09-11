Google launches mid-tier AI Plus subscription with Gemini 2.5

Google has introduced a new subscription plan, AI Plus, positioned between its free tier and premium AI Pro offering. The plan was launched in Indonesia at Rp. 75,000 per month (around $4.56/ Rs 400), compared to Rp. 309,000 ($18.79) for AI Pro.

According to 9to5Google, AI Plus gives users expanded access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, the company's flagship AI model. While free users are limited to five prompts daily and Pro subscribers receive 100, and Ultra subscribers receive 500, Google has not disclosed the cap for AI Plus. The plan also extends the Gemini app’s context window to 128,000 tokens, compared with 32,000 for free users.

The subscription includes access to Veo 3 Fast for faster video creation, Google Flow for video generation, Whisk for image-to-video conversion, and Gemini’s side panel across Gmail, Docs and Sheets. Users also receive extended NotebookLM access and 200GB of Google One storage.

The company has not confirmed global availability but said pricing in other markets will remain below $20 per month, depending on the region.