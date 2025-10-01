Google updates Meridian with new measurement features

Google has introduced new updates to its open-source Meridian marketing mix model (MMM), aimed at improving how advertisers measure the impact of campaigns across channels. Meridian, launched in January, is designed to give marketers insights into advertising ROI by analysing campaign data alongside broader historical factors.
According to the company, with the latest update, the platform now allows advertisers to include non-media variables such as pricing and promotions, enabling a clearer view of their effect on sales. Google has also added new channel-level contribution priors, which let advertisers apply their own business knowledge to refine results.
Other enhancements include tools to measure the longer-term effects of upper-funnel media, such as brand recall that influences purchases weeks later. New marginal ROI (mROI)-based priors have also been introduced to help identify where future investments may deliver the highest return.
The company said Meridian is now supported by 30 certified global partners and an active Discord community to assist marketers in using its features.
In parallel, the company has expanded reporting for its AI-powered Performance Max campaigns. Advertisers can now segment asset reports by devices, time, conversions, and networks. Updates to channel performance reporting include bulk report downloads at the account level, added cost data in channel visualizations, ROI columns in reporting tables, segmentation by conversion actions and ad event types, and new diagnostics, such as limited serving due to restrictive bid targets.
The company said more improvements to channel performance reporting are planned in the coming months.