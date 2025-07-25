Google rolls out new shopping features including virtual try-on and price alerts

Google, on July 24, launched a set of new shopping tools aimed at enhancing user interaction with product listings across its platforms. These features include a virtual try-on tool, upgraded price alert options, and AI-generated outfit and room inspiration.

The virtual try-on feature, previously introduced as an experiment in Search Labs during Google I/O in May, is now available in the U.S. Users can upload a full-length photo of themselves and use the feature to see a simulated view of how various clothing items might look on them. The tool is accessible through product listings on Search, Google Shopping, and Google Images by selecting the 'try it on' icon.

In addition, Google has expanded its price alert functionality. U.S. users can now specify product preferences such as size, colour, and desired price when setting the 'track price' alert. When a product matching those specifications is available at or below the specified price, users will be notified. These alerts are supported by data from the Shopping Graph, which aggregates product information from across the web.

Another feature, scheduled to roll out in the U.S. in the fall, will enable users to explore shoppable outfit and room design ideas through AI Mode. By entering a query, users will receive a visual set of options generated using vision match technology and linked to product listings drawn from the 50 billion items in the Shopping Graph.

The virtual try-on and upgraded price alert tools are being rolled out starting July 24. The AI-generated inspiration feature is expected to go live in the fall.