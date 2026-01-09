Google rolls out new Gemini in Gmail with multiple features

Google is introducing a new set of artificial intelligence features in Gmail, aiming to help users manage growing volumes of email and find information more easily. The updates are powered by Gemini, Google’s AI system, and are beginning to roll out in the United States in English.

Gmail, which the search giant said is used by about 3 billion people, has already relied on AI for tools such as Smart Replies and spam filtering. Email use has increased significantly since Gmail launched in 2004, making inbox management a growing challenge.

One of the new features is AI Overviews, which summarise long email threads and answer questions about a user’s inbox. When users open an email with many replies, Gmail can generate a short summary of key points. Users can also ask questions in natural language, such as searching for past service providers or specific details from older emails.

AI-generated conversation summaries are rolling out to all users at no cost. The ability to ask questions of the inbox using AI Overviews is available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Google is also expanding writing assistance tools. The ‘Help Me Write’ feature, which can draft or refine emails, and updated Suggested Replies are being made available to all users for free. Suggested Replies use the context of a conversation to offer one-click responses that reflect the user’s writing style. A separate Proofread feature, offering more advanced grammar and tone checks, is limited to AI Pro and Ultra subscribers.

Another upcoming feature, called AI Inbox, is designed to help users prioritise important messages. The system highlights tasks and time-sensitive items, such as bills or appointment reminders, based on signals like frequent contacts and inferred relationships. This analysis is done with privacy protections in place and keeps user data under their control. AI Inbox is currently being tested with a limited group and is expected to expand more broadly in the coming months.

New Gmail features are enabled by Gemini 3 and will expand to more languages and regions over time.