Google tests chat import feature for Gemini from rival chatbots

Google is preparing several new features for its Gemini AI assistant, including a tool that would allow users to import conversations from other AI platforms, according to TestingCatalog.

The report said Google is testing a beta feature called ‘Import AI Chats,’ which appears in Gemini’s attachment menu. The feature would let users upload conversations exported from other chatbots and continue them within Gemini, while preserving context. Imported and ongoing chats would be stored in a user’s activity history and may be used to further train Google’s AI models, raising potential data privacy considerations.

Another feature has appeared in the chatbot’s settings under the name ‘Likeness,’ which currently links to a ‘Video Verification’ page. While details are limited, the feature could be related to verifying or analysing video content, an area of growing concern due to the spread of AI-generated media. The report noted that the tool is still in an early stage and its final purpose could change before release.

In addition, Gemini’s image generation tools are expected to support higher-resolution downloads, including 2K and 4K images. The highest-quality option is described as suitable for print, which could make it easier for users to export AI-generated images for personal or commercial use.