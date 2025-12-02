Google tests mobile search feature linking AI overviews to AI mode

Google has begun testing a new mobile search experience that connects AI Overviews with AI Mode, allowing users to move into conversational follow-ups without leaving the search results page.

The test was announced by Robby Stein, Vice President - Product for Google Search, in a post on X. Under the current setup, AI Overviews and AI Mode operate separately, requiring users to navigate away from standard results to access further conversational tools.

Users will still see an AI Overview as the initial response to a query, but they can now ask follow-up questions that open directly in AI Mode.

In his post, Stein said, “This brings us closer to our vision for Search: just ask whatever’s on your mind- no matter how long or complex - and find exactly what you need. You shouldn’t have to think about where or how to ask your question.”

He described the update as creating “a new way to seamlessly go deeper in AI Mode directly from the Search results page on mobile, globally.”

Google said the test is running globally on mobile devices.

The trial suggests the search giant may be moving toward a unified AI search interface, keeping more user activity within AI-generated responses rather than traditional results. If adopted widely, the change could shorten the path from a query to AI Mode and may lead to more searches completing without clicks to external sites.

The search engine has not given a timeline for expanding the feature. It typically runs tests for several months before determining whether they will be introduced more broadly.