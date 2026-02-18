Google updates AI Search to make website links more visible

Google has rolled out a new update to its AI-powered Search experience, aimed at making links to original sources more prominent in AI Overviews and AI Mode.
The company will now show interactive link previews in a pop-up window when users hover over citations on desktop. These previews include article descriptions and images, designed to make source links clearer and more engaging.
The update also introduces more visible and descriptive link icons across both desktop and mobile AI responses. This move comes as publishers and regulators raise concerns that AI-generated summaries are reducing traffic to websites by answering queries directly within search results.
Google said the changes are part of its effort to support a healthier open web. The company is also exploring options that could allow publishers to opt out of AI search features and is working to include more source links to improve transparency and drive clicks.