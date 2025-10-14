Google updates guidance on misrepresentation policy for advertisers

Google has issued a clarification to its Misrepresentation policy after reports of misinterpretation among advertisers. The company said the update does not introduce new rules but provides clearer examples and guidance to help advertisers understand how the policy is enforced. It stated:
- Enforcement clarification: We’ve added additional examples around non-delivery and inoperable return/refund processes. This isn’t a change to our current enforcement, but a clarification for your reference.
- Support clarification: We’ve added additional guidance on best practices for maintaining compliance with our policy and our appeals process.
The clarification confirms that these practices were already covered under existing rules, and the update only aims to illustrate them more explicitly.
The policy is designed to ensure that customers are not misled by ads or product listings. It prohibits offers that encourage users to make purchases, downloads, or commitments without clear and accurate information or explicit consent. It also bars misleading representations of products or services that are not truthful or realistic.
The clarification outlines clearer expectations around transparency in delivery promises, refund processes, and accurate product representation, helping reduce policy violations, avoid account suspensions, and maintain customer trust.