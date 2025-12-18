Google brings vibe-coding tool Opal to Gemini

Google has begun integrating its AI app-building tool, Opal, into the Gemini web app, allowing users to create custom mini apps, known as Gems, directly within Gemini.

“Opal - our tool for building AI-powered mini apps - is now directly available in the Gemini web app as a way to create experimental Gems,” the tech firm said. The tool can be accessed through the Gems manager, where users can create reusable mini apps for specific tasks.

The tool uses natural-language prompts to help users build apps without writing code. Users describe what they want to create, and Gemini models generate the app structure. A visual editor displays the steps involved, letting users rearrange or connect them.

The tech giant said the editor includes a new view that turns prompts into a step-by-step list. “You’ll also notice a new view that turns your prompts into lists of steps so it’s even easier to understand and edit how your mini apps work,” it said.

For users seeking more control, the tech firm said they can switch to the Advanced Editor at opal.google.com. “For advanced customisation options, you can easily switch to the Advanced Editor,” Google said.

Gems were introduced in 2024 as customised versions of the AI assistant designed for specific uses, such as learning, brainstorming, career guidance, coding and editing. Opal focuses on building or combining these mini apps, which can be reused once created.

The integration reflects growing interest in so-called ‘vibe-coding,’ where AI tools are used to create software through conversational prompts. The approach has gained traction in recent years, with similar tools offered by startups and major AI companies.

Google said users can begin trying the Opal experiment starting today in the Gemini web app.