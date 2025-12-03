Google rolls out virtual apparel try-on tool in India

Google has introduced its virtual apparel try-on tool in India, a feature that allows users to see how clothing might look on them by uploading a photograph. The rollout comes as online retailers gear up for the high-traffic season, when fashion purchases typically spike.

The tool enables shoppers to visualise tops, dresses, trousers, jackets and shoes on their own image. According to the company, the feature is powered by an AI model trained to recognise body proportions and fabric behaviour, including how materials drape, fold or stretch across different shapes. The system produces a rendering from a single user-uploaded photo.

The try-on option is available on select apparel listings through a “try it on” icon within Google’s shopping interface. Users can test multiple styles and share images for feedback, mirroring aspects of an in-store fitting experience.

The launch reflects the growing use of generative and computer-vision technologies in ecommerce as platforms attempt to reduce returns and improve decision-making for shoppers. Google has not announced any India-specific adaptations or disclosed the number of retailers currently integrated with the feature.