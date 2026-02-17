India crosses 100 million weekly active ChatGPT users

India has reached 100 million weekly active users of ChatGPT, according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, highlighting the country’s growing importance in the global AI landscape.

The milestone positions India as the platform’s second-largest user base after the United States, underscoring the rapid adoption of generative AI tools across the country. Altman shared the update ahead of a major AI summit in New Delhi, pointing to India as one of OpenAI’s most dynamic and high-growth markets.

He also noted that India has the largest number of student users of ChatGPT worldwide, with the country’s young population and expanding internet access playing a key role in driving adoption.

Globally, ChatGPT has continued to scale rapidly, with its weekly active user base approaching the 900 million mark. OpenAI has been increasing its focus on India through local hiring, pricing strategies, and product initiatives tailored to the country’s price-sensitive and digitally expanding market.