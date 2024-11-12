Instagram chief debunks myth about sponsored content downranking

Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, has debunked the common myth that the platform deliberately downranks posts tagged as sponsored content to force brands to pay for reach. In a recent post, Mosseri addressed the rumour as part of a series of informational updates aimed at clarifying widespread misconceptions about the app.
“We don’t downrank posts that you mark as sponsored,” Mosseri stated. “It helps us understand Instagram to know what is sponsored, but it’s important for creators to mark things as sponsored without fear of downranking so that they can comply with local laws all around the world.”
The myth suggests that the platform may intentionally reduce the reach of sponsored posts, forcing brands and creators to pay for additional visibility. However, Mosseri explained that there is no effort on the platforms' part to penalise posts with the 'Sponsored' tag. Instead, the lower engagement often associated with these posts is likely due to user behaviour, as some people tend to scroll past sponsored content when they notice the tag.
Mosseri’s post is part of an ongoing series where he aims to address frequent user questions and clarify misconceptions about the platform’s features and algorithms. Last month, he also explained that including a brand logo on a Reel would not result in a reach penalty, but Reels with watermarks from TikTok and YouTube would be penalised in terms of reach.
Despite the clarifications, some users remain sceptical, often attributing ulterior motives to the platform. Meta, Instagram’s parent company, has faced criticism in the past for its handling of business users, leading some to dismiss Mosseri’s comments. However, for others, the direct communication from Instagram’s chief offers valuable insight into how the platform operates.