Instagram rolls out competitive insights

Instagram has introduced a new ‘Competitive Insights’ feature to its Professional Dashboard, allowing business and creator accounts to compare their performance with similar profiles.

Image credit: Sarah Roizman/Threads

The tool is expected to enable users to track up to 10 accounts and view comparative data on follower growth, posting frequency, reels activity, and boosted ads. Ads reflected in the tool include only boosted posts, not those run through Meta Ads Manager.

Digital marketing advisor Sarah Roizman, who shared early visuals of the update, noted, “You can now compare your account’s performance to other profiles like yours: follower growth, posting frequency, Reels, and even ads.”

Image credit: Sarah Roizman/Threads

The comparison interface provides side-by-side performance metrics but limits analysis to basic figures without detailed cumulative graphs or grouped comparisons. The feature is being gradually rolled out and can be accessed in the Competitive Insights tab under the Professional Dashboard for eligible accounts.