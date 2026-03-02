Instagram expands creator tools to all public accounts

Instagram has expanded access to several of its creator tools, making them available to all public accounts on the platform.
The tools were previously limited to users who switched to Professional Mode. They include the insights dashboard, which shows how content is performing, content scheduling features and access to trending audio tools.
The change is intended to give creators access to key features earlier, before deciding whether to switch to a professional account.
Some tools will remain exclusive to Professional Mode users or will become available only after accounts reach certain follower thresholds. The update also clarifies the eligibility requirements for additional features.
Among those features are trial Reels, which allow creators to test how their content performs with audiences beyond their existing followers.
The expansion is expected to benefit smaller creators and users seeking to grow their presence on the platform. Users who reach 1,000 followers can choose whether to adopt additional professional tools.