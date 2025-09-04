Instagram launches iPad version with redesigned features

Instagram has launched a dedicated version of its app for iPad, introducing a layout designed for larger screens, as announced on Wednesday. The update is rolling out globally on iPad models running iPadOS 15.1 and later, and will be available for free download from the App Store.

According to the platform, the iPad version opens directly into Reels, reflecting the platform’s focus on short-form video content. Stories are displayed at the top of the screen, while messaging can be accessed with a single tap.

A new ‘Following’ tab has also been added for the users to keep track of updates from accounts they follow in the app, it noted. The tab is divided into three sections:

All: Recommended posts and reels from accounts a user follows.

Friends: Content from accounts that follow back.

Latest: A chronological feed showing the most recent posts.

Image credits: Instagram

The platform noted that the app’s layout has been adjusted to make better use of the larger screen, with features such as the ability to view comments alongside full-sized reels and side-by-side access to messages and notifications.

A similar tablet design will be made available for Android devices in the future, the platform noted in the official statement.