Instagram has introduced a series of updates to its direct messaging (DM) system, aiming to enhance user engagement and streamline communication. The latest features include real-time translation, scheduled messaging, message pinning, expanded music sharing, and group chat QR codes.
The platform’s messaging updates align with its strategic focus on direct communication, which Instagram chief Adam Mosseri recently identified as a priority for 2025. The latest roll-out represents the first major feature update of the year.
One of the key additions is in-stream translation, allowing users to automatically translate messages into 99 different languages. Powered by Meta’s translation technology, this feature is expected to facilitate cross-border communication and offer new opportunities for businesses interacting with international customers.
The platform has also introduced scheduled messaging, enabling users to pre-set messages up to 29 days in advance. While this feature may have limited use for casual users, it could benefit businesses looking to automate customer interactions within Meta’s messaging limits.
Another update allows users to pin up to three messages within one-on-one or group chats. Instagram says this feature aims to improve coordination and make it easier for users to revisit important messages or shared media.
Additionally, Instagram has expanded its music-sharing capabilities with a new DM sticker. This feature allows users to share and interact with music more seamlessly, reinforcing Instagram’s growing emphasis on music integration.
Lastly, the platform has introduced group chat QR codes, providing a simplified way to invite new members to ongoing conversations. Each group chat will now generate a unique QR code, enabling users to join discussions more efficiently.
The latest updates are part of Instagram’s broader efforts to enhance user engagement and facilitate more dynamic interactions on the platform. These features are expected to roll out globally in the coming weeks.