Instagram introduces new direct messaging management tools

Instagram has announced updates to its Direct Messaging (DM) features, aimed at expanding inbox management options for users.
The platform is introducing additional filters in the inbox, allowing messages to be sorted by categories such as story replies, unread messages, unanswered messages, followers and verified users. Previously, some of these filters were available only to Creator accounts. With the update, the platform is extending access to a broader group of users.
The platform suggests that the feature will facilitate "...connect with audiences that are most important to you and improve performance and reliability."
In a post on the app, introducing the feature, it wrote, You can now choose from multi-select filters, use custom shortcuts and create new inbox folders for a more simplified and smoother Messages experience."
Users will also have the ability to customise their inbox view by adding or removing filters (except for ‘Requests’) and rearranging the order of filter shortcuts displayed at the top of the inbox.
In addition, the platform is rolling out a new ‘Folders’ option, which will enable users to create their own DM folders for further organisation.
According to the platform, the updates will be available to all professional accounts as well as personal accounts with more than 100,000 followers.