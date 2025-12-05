Instagram adds new metrics and tools for marketing API

Instagram has rolled out several updates to its API suite, adding new performance metrics and expanding tools for content management and collaboration.
The platform introduced five new metrics to its Insights endpoint, including Reels Skip Rate, which measures the percentage of viewers who skip a reel within the first three seconds. The update also includes repost counts for individual media, repost counts at the account level, and Instagram profile visits for advertisers using the Marketing API.
The platform also updated its views metric for cross-posted reels. A new ‘crossposted views’ metric shows the total number of views across Instagram and Facebook, while ‘Facebook views’ reflects views specifically from Facebook users.
The platform also announced changes to its Content Publishing API. A new IG Media Deleting API allows users to delete posts, stories, and reels linked to an Instagram account through Facebook Login. The platform also added support for creating Trial Reels, expanding publishing options for developers.
Developer documentation for all new features has been published on Meta’s developer site.