Instagram to apply PG-13 guidelines for teen accounts

Instagram has announced that all teen accounts will now default to a PG-13 content setting, meaning teens will see material comparable to what is allowed in a PG-13 movie. Users under 18 will automatically be placed in a 13+ content setting and will need parental permission to change it.

The platform said the changes were shaped by feedback from thousands of parents worldwide to align the platform’s standards with family expectations.

It noted, “In a recent survey conducted by Ipsos and commissioned by Meta, 95% of US parents of teens said they think these updated settings will be helpful, and 90% said they’ll make it easier to understand the kind of content their teen is likely to see on Instagram.”

Under the new policy, the social media platform’s content guidelines have been revised to more closely match PG-13 ratings, limiting exposure to posts with strong language, risky stunts, or content that may encourage harmful behaviour. The platform will continue to block sexually suggestive or graphic material, as well as posts related to alcohol or tobacco.

The platform is also introducing a new ‘Limited Content’ setting for parents who want stricter controls. This setting will block even more material from appearing in a teen’s feed, remove the ability to see or post comments, and restrict AI-based interactions.

To support the rollout, the platform has strengthened its technology to detect and block accounts or search terms that share or promote age-inappropriate content. Teens will no longer be able to follow or message such accounts, and their posts will not appear in recommendations or search results.

The platforms said its AI systems have also been updated to follow PG-13 guidelines, ensuring responses remain age-appropriate.

The platform added that parents will soon be able to flag posts they believe should be hidden from teens. These flagged posts will be reviewed and, if necessary, removed from teen visibility. The feature is in the testing phase as of now.

According to the platform, the new content settings have been rolled out since October 14 in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada, with a global expansion planned by the end of the year. It also plans to apply similar protections to Facebook in future updates.