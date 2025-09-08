Instagram adds option to pin self-comments on posts

Instagram has introduced an update that will enable users to pin their own comments in the comment section in the app.
Platform Chief Adam Mosseri announced the update in his post on Instagram in a video. Addressing his AMA, he said, “A few weeks ago, someone asked me why you can’t pin your own comments on your posts. This was a great suggestion, so we made the change to make it possible. Always appreciate the feedback.”
He added, “You should be able to pin your own comment, because the whole point of pinned comments is that you should be able to shape that comment thread into whatever you want, because it’s your post in the first place. So, we’ve fixed it and now you can pin your own comments.”
This will be another way for users to expand their captions to the comments section and shape the conversation.
It will enable people to add updates on announcements, providing more context around what’s happened since, responses to common questions, etc.
In the recent development, the platform had launched a dedicated version of its app for iPad, introducing a layout designed for larger screens, as announced on Wednesday.
The update rolled out globally on iPad models running iPadOS 15.1 and later, and will be available for free download from the App Store.
According to the platform, the iPad version opens directly into Reels, reflecting the platform’s focus on short-form video content. Stories are displayed at the top of the screen, while messaging can be accessed with a single tap.
