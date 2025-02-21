Instagram has introduced a new feature within its Partnership Ads, allowing brands to display creator endorsements in the form of sponsored comments on promotional posts.
The update, known as Partnership Testimonials, will enable creators to post brief text-only recommendations that appear as a 'Sponsored' comment within the ad's comment section. The partnership will also be indicated in the post creator’s header, maintaining the standard format of Instagram’s Partnership Ads.
“Testimonials are quick, text-only written endorsements that appear on an ad and allow creators even more opportunities to earn through brand deals,” Instagram stated.
The move aims to capitalise on the influence of creators, with Instagram reporting that 40% of users rely on creator recommendations when shopping on the platform. The addition of direct endorsements within comments could help drive engagement and sales.
Partnership Testimonials will be limited to 125 characters, requiring creators to keep endorsements concise. At launch, brands will only be able to feature one testimonial comment per Partnership post.
While the feature offers a new avenue for creators to monetise their influence with minimal effort, its effectiveness will likely depend on whether users actively engage with the comment section. Unlike video endorsements or dedicated posts, these text-only testimonials may be less visible to audiences.
Instagram adds sponsored creator endorsements in ad comments
