Instagram is currently testing a new feature that allows users to generate AI-powered comments on posts, eliminating the need for users to craft their own responses.
The feature, spotted by app researcher Jonah Manzano, presents users with a 'pencil with a star' icon next to the comment field. When tapped, this icon generates a list of potential responses tailored to the content of the post.
In addition to AI-generated comments, the platform is also working on AI-powered chatbot profiles that can engage with other users based on predefined personality traits and response styles. This initiative aims to increase overall interaction on Meta's platforms by providing automated engagement on user posts.
The potential benefit for the platform lies in boosting engagement metrics. AI-generated interactions may create the perception of increased activity, potentially encouraging more human users to participate. If Meta’s algorithms prioritise human-generated replies over AI-driven interactions, engagement statistics may still reflect genuine user interest while benefiting from AI-generated participation.
However, questions remain regarding user reception. The increasing presence of AI-generated interactions raises concerns about the authenticity of social engagement. While some users may embrace AI-assisted communication, others may question the impact on genuine social interaction and the overall experience of using the platform.
Meta has not yet provided a timeline for the broader rollout of these AI-driven features, and it remains to be seen how users will respond to the increasing presence of AI-generated content in social media environments.
Instagram starts testing AI generated comments
The feature, spotted by app researcher Jonah Manzano, presents users with a 'pencil with a star' icon next to the comment field. When tapped, this icon generates a list of potential responses tailored to the content of the post.
Follow Us
Instagram is currently testing a new feature that allows users to generate AI-powered comments on posts, eliminating the need for users to craft their own responses.
The feature, spotted by app researcher Jonah Manzano, presents users with a 'pencil with a star' icon next to the comment field. When tapped, this icon generates a list of potential responses tailored to the content of the post.
In addition to AI-generated comments, the platform is also working on AI-powered chatbot profiles that can engage with other users based on predefined personality traits and response styles. This initiative aims to increase overall interaction on Meta's platforms by providing automated engagement on user posts.
The potential benefit for the platform lies in boosting engagement metrics. AI-generated interactions may create the perception of increased activity, potentially encouraging more human users to participate. If Meta’s algorithms prioritise human-generated replies over AI-driven interactions, engagement statistics may still reflect genuine user interest while benefiting from AI-generated participation.
However, questions remain regarding user reception. The increasing presence of AI-generated interactions raises concerns about the authenticity of social engagement. While some users may embrace AI-assisted communication, others may question the impact on genuine social interaction and the overall experience of using the platform.
Meta has not yet provided a timeline for the broader rollout of these AI-driven features, and it remains to be seen how users will respond to the increasing presence of AI-generated content in social media environments.