Instagram introduces thumbnail editing feature for posts

Instagram has rolled out a profile grid customisation update, allowing users to edit thumbnail images of posts displayed on their profiles.

Users can now adjust how thumbnails appear and control the presentation of images and video clips on their profile grid. The update follows the platform’s recent shift to larger thumbnail images, designed to better align with its full-screen Reels format.

The platform is also reportedly developing a feature that would allow users to rearrange posts within their profile grid.

In a separate development, Instagram had earlier announced that it would begin notifying parents if their teen repeatedly searches for terms related to suicide or self-harm within a short period.

The alerts will apply to accounts enrolled in the platform’s parental supervision tools. Parents will receive notifications via email, text message or WhatsApp, as well as through an in-app alert.

Parents and teens using the supervision feature will be informed about the change next week. The alerts will initially roll out in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, with additional regions expected to follow later this year.

The notification will inform parents that their teen has repeatedly searched for terms associated with suicide or self-harm and will include access to expert resources intended to help guide conversations.