Instagram tests TV app for Reels

Instagram has begun testing a television app that brings its short-form video feature, Reels, to the big screen, the company said.

The test is currently available in the United States on Amazon Fire TV devices. The platform said it plans to expand to more devices and countries after reviewing feedback from the trial.

The TV app allows users to sign in with their existing Instagram accounts and add up to five accounts per household. Reels are organised into interest-based channels such as music, sports, travel and trending content. Videos play automatically with sound, allowing for hands-free viewing.

Users can search for creators, browse profiles focused on Reels and explore content by topic. The platform said the experience will change as it tests which features work best for TV viewing. Future updates may include using a phone as a remote control, easier navigation between channels and shared viewing options with friends.

The platform stated that the TV version is designed for shared viewing and adheres to content standards intended for a broad audience. Reels shown on TV generally follow the PG-13 content rating system introduced earlier on the mobile app.

For teenagers, the TV app applies the same safeguards as the app’s mobile platform, including limits on access to certain content, comments and profiles. Time spent watching Instagram on TV counts toward a teen account’s overall usage limits and includes the same reminders related to screen time and sleep settings.