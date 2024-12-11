Instagram's year-in-review: How global creators embraced Indian trends in 2024

2024 was a remarkable year for India, marked by an explosion of creativity and innovation on Instagram that resonated globally. At the Meta Festival in Mumbai, the Instagram’s 2024 Year-in-Review was shared.

India goes global & the world goes desi

Instagram was abuzz with global collaborations, featuring Indian artists teaming up with international stars to create music. These partnerships not only showcased the diversity of Indian talent but also highlighted the universal language of music. Some collaborations included Diljit Dosanjh’s collaboration with American rapper Saweetie for the song ‘Khutti’, King’s collaboration with American artist Nick Jonas for the song ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ and Harsh Likhari’s collaboration with Canadian artist Connor Price for the song ‘Customs’.

In a turn of events, the world continued to go desi, with Indian trends going global. The Asoka makeup trend was one such example, with creators in countries like Indonesia, Nigeria, and Slovakia trying it out. Creators in Japan were also lip-syncing to dialogues from Bollywood movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Furthermore, foreign creators like Drew Hicks and Agu Stanley created content in Indian languages, showcasing how the world is embracing all things desi.

Regional music fueled a creative explosion

From chart-topping hits to regional favorites, the country’s musical landscape was on full display. While tracks like ‘Big Dawgs’ and ‘Taambdi Chaambdi’ got global attention, regional music drove a lot of national cheer. Haryanvi track Jale 2’\, Punjabi track Ve Haaniyaan, Marathi track like Gulabi Sadi, Tamil track Aasa Kooda, and Bhojpuri track Bandookk, drive 9.7 million, 3.9 million, 3.8 million, 1.8 million and 1.7 million reels respectively.

Other breakaway music included Tauba Tauba’from the movie Bad Newz, Aaj Ki Raat from the movie Stree 2 and Nadaaniyan by Akshath Acharya. These tracks had 3 million, 2.3 million, and 2.2 million reels created with them respectively.

A year of entertainment, from nostalgic re-releases, to new blockbusters

Movies and TV shows capture the zeitgeist of the times like no other, and 2024 seemed like the year of embracing both old favorites and new releases. The re-release of movies like Rockstar and Laila Majnu brought back memories for many, while the 30th anniversary of the iconic series FRIENDS was celebrated by fans worldwide. The ever-expanding memes from the movie Hera Pheri continued to entertain audiences, showcasing the enduring appeal of these beloved titles.

Among the new releases, the third season of the series Mirzapur and Panchayat, as well as Laapataa Ladies, received widespread acclaim for its talent and Oscar entry. These shows captivated audiences with their engaging storylines and memorable characters.

Celebrating a year of diverse triumphs

Indians continued to demonstrate their unrelenting enthusiasm for sports, with each passing year witnessing a growing diversity in their interests. This year was no exception, as the nation came together to cheer on their favorite teams and athletes across various disciplines. This year the nation undeniably cheered the Indian cricket team for the T20 World Cup, they also Olympians such as Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra, and toasted to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) win at the first Women’s Premier League.

Trailblazers who captivated India this year

Every year, a new crop of talented individuals emerges from the shadows to capture the nation’s attention. These rising stars are not overnight sensations, but rather talented individuals who have been honing their craft for years. An unexpected turn of events catapulted them to national recognition, and 2024 was no exception. These were Hanumankind, Nancy Tyagi, Dolly Chai Wala, and the Vada Pao Girl.