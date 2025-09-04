LinkedIn to roll out AI-powered hiring assistant globally

LinkedIn has announced that its AI-powered hiring assistant will be made available worldwide in English by the end of September. The tool, first introduced last year in a limited rollout, is designed to support recruiters throughout the hiring process.

According to the company's claims, early adopters have reported saving over four hours per role, reviewing 62% fewer profiles before creating a shortlist, and achieving a 69% improvement in InMail acceptance rates.

The updated version introduces more conversational and responsive interactions, allowing recruiters to describe hiring needs in natural language. Hiring Assistant can now conduct pre-screening with candidates via InMail, collecting details such as location preference or relocation willingness, and summarising the information for recruiters. It can also evaluate applicants based on LinkedIn profiles, resumes, and screening question responses, producing summaries aligned with recruiter-defined qualifications.

The tool is set to integrate with applicant tracking systems (ATS), enabling recruiters to evaluate all candidates, regardless of whether they applied on or off LinkedIn, and synchronise candidate data across systems.

It has also developed a proprietary large language model fine-tuned for recruiting tasks, alongside a semantic retrieval system that allows recruiters to source candidates beyond conventional keyword searches.

The company emphasised that the tool has been designed with responsible AI principles, with checks in place against issues such as bias and hallucinations. Recruiters will be able to see and intervene in the assistant’s actions at any stage.