LinkedIn launches enhanced discovery for thought leader ads

LinkedIn has launched an enhanced discovery feature for Thought Leader Ads within Campaign Manager, aimed at allowing B2B brands to more easily identify and promote organic content from professionals on the platform.

According to the platform, “Thought Leader Ads help B2B marketers amplify trusted voices and build credibility, delivering on average 2X higher click-through rates than other single-image ads with the same objective.”

The new update is expected to enable marketers to search for and sponsor organic posts mentioning their brand or event from 1st, 2nd, and 3rd+ degree connections, expanding collaboration opportunities beyond their direct network.

In Campaign Manager, users can now navigate to the ‘Partnerships’ section to browse discoverable posts, filter by content type or mentions, and request permission from authors before sponsoring their posts. Once permission is approved, advertisers can create campaigns directly through the platform.

The platform stated that the enhanced discovery feature for Thought Leader Ads is available globally for brands and authors in select countries, with additional updates expected to roll out in the coming months.