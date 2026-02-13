LinkedIn launches new all in one subscription for SMB founders

LinkedIn has introduced a new subscription product aimed at small businesses, bringing together tools for sales, marketing and hiring into a single plan.

The platform has developed the offering after feedback from SMB owners who cited limited time and resources and a need for simpler tools. More than 18 million small businesses use the platform, and noted a 60% growth globally in members adding ‘founder’ to their profiles.

The new product, called Premium All-in-One, combines features previously offered separately. The subscription includes daily prospect recommendations, InMail credits, advanced search filters and an AI writing assistant to support outreach to potential clients.

The plan also includes tools aimed at increasing visibility and credibility, such as monthly credits to boost posts, automated invitations to users who engage with content, AI-powered profile suggestions and a Company Spotlight feature. LinkedIn said subscribers have seen higher engagement, including increases in followers and profile views.

To support hiring, the subscription provides monthly job promotion credits to help small businesses reach potential candidates.

The product includes a centralised dashboard called ‘My Premium,’ which brings together sales, marketing and hiring tools and offers recommendations on next steps.