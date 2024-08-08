LinkedIn’s sponsored newsletter feature to include user-generated newsletters

LinkedIn is expanding its sponsored newsletter feature to include user-generated newsletters. This means that brands can now sponsor newsletters created by individual users, not just those published by company pages.
Brands can promote their own newsletters or sponsor those created by others on LinkedIn. This allows them to reach a wider audience by paying for a boost in visibility. The process involves selecting a newsletter from their content library in Campaign Manager or from their organisation’s Page Admin view. Similar to other Thought Leader Ad campaigns, brands will request approval from that member to share their article as sponsored content. The creator of the newsletter can approve or deny the sponsorship request.
The platform notes that this option will help brands extend the reach of their long-form content. Sponsored newsletter articles can also be used for lead generation by gating the content with an “Unlock Article” button, requiring users to enter their details to access the full post.
This new feature is part of the platform’s broader effort to provide brands with more ways to promote content and connect with niche audiences. With over 184,000 newsletters on LinkedIn and a 47% increase in engagement with newsletters over the past year, this could be a valuable tool for targeted marketing.
While the platform is currently focused on offering promotion options for brands, this feature could also help newsletter creators gain more exposure. However, unlike other platforms, creators won’t earn ad revenue from these sponsorships at this stage. This might be something LinkedIn considers in the future to encourage more creators to invest in their content on the platform.