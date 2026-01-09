MeitY not satisfied with X response over obscene content case

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has found Elon Musk’s X’s response to its advisory on the spread of obscene and sexual content on the platform to be inadequate and unsatisfactory, according to The New Indian Express.

The advisory had raised concerns over the alleged misuse of X’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, which users are said to be using to generate sexual and obscene images of women and minors. The ministry had given the platform additional time until Wednesday, 5 pm, to submit a detailed Action Taken Report.

X submitted a detailed reply but failed to provide key information, including specifics on content takedowns and actions taken in response to the advisory. The ministry has now asked the platform to furnish further details.

While another report by The Times of India also noted that the ministry found, "The response is generic in nature. The ministry is going to ask for specific steps - what changes will be made, how quickly and how they will be enforced.”

On Sunday, X’s official Safety handle said the platform takes action against illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, by removing such content, permanently suspending accounts, and cooperating with local governments and law enforcement agencies when required.

X also said users who prompt Grok to create illegal content would face the same consequences as those who upload such material directly.

On January 2, the ministry had directed X to remove all vulgar, obscene and unlawful content on the platform, particularly content generated using Grok.