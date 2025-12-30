Meta to acquire Chinese AI startup Manus

Meta is set to acquire Chinese artificial intelligence startup Manus, it said on Monday, as the company steps up efforts to expand the use of advanced AI across its platforms, Reuters reported.

Earlier this year, Manus launched an AI agent and said it outperformed OpenAI’s DeepResearch.

Meta is closing the deal at more than $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Large technology companies have been increasing investments in artificial intelligence through acquisitions and hiring to remain competitive. Earlier this year, Meta invested in Scale AI in a deal that valued the data-labeling firm at $29 billion and brought its Chief Executive, Alexandr Wang, into Meta’s operations.

Following the deal, the company said it will operate and sell the AI agent and integrate it across its consumer and business products, including Meta AI.

Manus is part of a group of Chinese technology firms that develops a general-purpose AI agent designed to function like a digital employee, carrying out tasks such as research and automation with minimal instructions.