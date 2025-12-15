Meta acquires wearable AI startup Limitless

Meta has acquired Limitless, an artificial intelligence wearable startup. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The AI startup makes a small AI-powered pendant that records conversations and generates summaries. The company’s CEO, Dan Siroker, confirmed the deal in a blog post and video published.

“Meta recently announced a new vision to bring personal superintelligence to everyone and a key part of that vision is building incredible AI-enabled wearables. We share this vision and we'll be joining Meta to help bring our shared vision to life,” Siroker said.

Following the acquisition, the startup said it will stop selling its hardware devices. It will continue to support existing customers for one year. Customers will no longer be charged subscription fees and will be moved to an Unlimited Plan for now. Other services will be shut down, including its non-pendant software product, Rewind, which recorded desktop activity and made it searchable.

Limitless was founded by Brett Bejcek and Siroker, the co-founder and former chief executive of Optimizely.

“When we started Limitless five years ago, the world was very different,” Siroker wrote. “AI was a pipe dream to many. Hardware startups were considered unfundable, and a business that did both AI and hardware would have been considered ludicrous.”

According to TechCrunch, the company said the startup team will join the wearables organisation within Reality Labs. The company did not provide further details about its plans.

The startup said users will be able to export their data or delete it through the app.