Meta updates ad measurement and attribution system

Meta Platforms has introduced changes to how advertisers measure and attribute the performance of digital ads, aiming to make reporting more consistent with third-party analytics tools and provide clearer insights into campaign outcomes.

Advertisers often seek to determine what results were directly caused by an ad or campaign that would not have occurred otherwise. It said incrementality experiments, such as its Conversion Lift tool, are widely considered a standard approach to measure such outcomes, though adoption can take time.

As part of the update, Meta will revise how click-through attribution is defined. Currently, the platform attributes conversions to different types of clicks, including shares, saves, likes and link clicks. In contrast, many third-party analytics tools typically attribute conversions only to website link clicks.

Under the new system, click-through attribution for website and in-store conversions will count only link clicks. The change is intended to reduce discrepancies between data shown in its Ads Manager and external tools such as Google Analytics.

The update will begin rolling out later this month for campaigns optimised for website or in-store conversions. Advertisers may see the change appear in Ads Manager reports at different times during the rollout. The update will not affect how advertisers are billed.

Alongside the change, Meta will move conversions resulting from other interactions, such as shares or saves, into a separate attribution category. It is renaming ‘engaged-view attribution’ to ‘engage-through attribution,’ which will capture conversions resulting from social interactions rather than link clicks.

Meta has also revised the definition of an engaged view for video advertisements. The threshold will be reduced from 10 seconds of viewing to five seconds, reflecting what it has described as faster consumer responses to video ads, particularly on short-form formats such as Reels.

Meta is working with third-party analytics providers, including Northbeam and Triple Whale, to incorporate both clicks and views into attribution models to help advertisers better evaluate the impact of social media advertising.

The updates aim to provide advertisers with more consistent reporting while maintaining visibility into the value of social interactions such as likes, shares and comments.