Meta introduces new AI features for Facebook profiles and posts

Meta has rolled out new features on Facebook, powered by Meta AI, that allow users to animate profile pictures, restyle images, and add animated backgrounds to text posts.

Users can animate their profile pictures by turning a still image into a short animation. Preset animation options include natural, party hat, confetti, wave and heart. Additional animation options will be introduced later this year.

Photos can be selected from a user’s camera roll or from images already uploaded to Facebook. Animated images can be shared to Feed and displayed on profiles.

The platform is also introducing a ‘Restyle’ feature for Stories and Memories. The feature allows users to transform the aesthetic of an image using preset style options or a text-based AI prompt.

Users can select from categories such as Styles, including anime or illustrated; Moods, Colours and Backdrops. Meta said it will also recommend Memories with Restyle options within Stories.

In addition, the platform is gradually rolling out the ability to add animated backdrops to text posts in the Feed. Seasonal backgrounds will be introduced in the future.

The features are being rolled out starting today.