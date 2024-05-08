Meta unveils advanced AI tools for businesses to enhance advertising creativity

Meta has unveiled an upgraded suite of generative AI tools aimed at bolstering advertising capabilities for businesses. These enhancements, including full image and text generation features, are designed to empower advertisers by offering a range of creative variations and streamlining the ad creation process.
Businesses can leverage Meta's advanced AI to generate diverse image variations with text overlays, allowing for greater customization and creativity in ad content. This functionality extends to adjusting images to suit different platforms seamlessly. Moreover, Meta is testing text generation capabilities that tailor ad headlines and copy to reflect each brand's unique voice and key selling points, based on past campaigns and input.
These enhancements will be integrated into Meta Llama 3, the next iteration of Meta's language models, promising further advancements in ad performance. The rollout of these features has already commenced, with a global availability target by year-end.
Centralizing these enhanced AI features within Advantage+ creative in Ads Manager offers businesses a comprehensive solution for optimizing ad campaigns. Alongside these AI tools, Meta has updated existing products like Advantage+ creative optimizations and Advantage+ catalog ads to provide advertisers with more effective ways to engage audiences and drive performance.